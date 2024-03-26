Six cancer centres will be completed in two years — FG

March 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Government has assured that the government will complete the construction of six new cancer centres in Nigeria in the next two years.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare Ali Pate gave this assurance in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Monday.

Pate said, “Well, I think within 18 to 24 months, the facilities would have been completed, equipment on the ground, people trained;

“…and the maintenance agreement is in place because the bunkers have to be built. They [patients] cannot sit on the ground,” he added.

According to him, N37.4 billion has been allocated to the Federal Ministry of Health to enhance access to oncology care in different geo-political zones which will be equipped with modern medical infrastructure.

The minister said the ministry is taking each project one at a time to deliver the mandate of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.(www.naija247news.com).