Singer Cassie’s lawyer speaks on Diddy’s home being raided amid s3x trafficking claims.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Singer, Cassie’s lawyer, Douglas Wigdor has released a statement about Diddy’s home being raided by federal agents amid sex trafficking claims.

According to Rolling Stone reporter, Nancy Dillion, the singer’s lawyer said they fully support the law enforcement making this move.

“We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr Combs responsible for his depraved conduct” the statement reads.

Last year, Cassie filed a lawsuit against the mogul and accused him of raping, sex trafficking, and brutally beating her during their relationship. This sparked a wave of multiple women coming forward with similar claims.

Shockingly, It only took one day for Cassie’s lawsuit to be settled.

Terms of the settlement between Combs and his former romantic partner Cassie, whose legal name is Casandra Ventura, were not disclosed. But Cassie’s lawyer previously said Combs offered her “eight figures” or between $10 million and $99.9 million to keep her from filing her lawsuit.

The same day, Combs’ lawyer claimed Cassie demanded $30 million while threatening to write a book about their relationship.

Once the settlement was reached Cassie’s legal team released a statement and said, “This evening, Ms. Ventura and Mr. Combs resolved the claims that she filed against him yesterday in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York to their mutual satisfaction.”

“The parties will have no further statements beyond what is provided in this email,” the statement said.

Diddy also released a statement after the matter was resolved. “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably.”

“I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love,” said Combs, 54. (www.naija247news.com).

