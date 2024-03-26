Police neutralise three suspected armed robbers, arrest one in Akwa Ibom

March 26, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command have neutralised three suspected armed robbers and arrested one other in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, CSP Odiko Macdon, who made this known to newsmen in Uyo on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, said the suspects were robbing NDDC Hall/National Museum in Ikot Inyang village.

According to the PPRO, on March 20, the operatives of the command’s Crack Team of Ikot Ekpene Division, responded to a distress call, engaged the armed robbers numbering about 10 and neutralised three in a gun duel.

He said that a locally-made pistol, one expanded, one live cartridges and vandalised wire cables, among other items, were recovered from them.

“In compliance with the CP’s directive, on March 20, crack team of Ikot Ekpene division responded to a distress call, engaged armed robbers, numbering about 10, who were robbing at NDDC Hall/National Museum, Ikot Inyang village and environs,” he stated.

“In the ensuing gun duel, three of the suspects were neutralised while one was arrested and others escaped with bullet wounds.

“A locally-made pistol, one expanded and one live cartridges were recovered. Also recovered were vandalised wire cables, among other items.

“The gang is said to be responsible for robberies around Ikot Ekpene and environs.”

Macdon said that the command, on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Waheed Ayilara, took the fight to the criminal elements’ hideouts and brought them to book, for a peaceful Akwa Ibom.

He warned those engaging in robberies, kidnappings and other violent crimes to be ready to bear the consequences if they did not desist forthwith.(www.naija247news.com).