Infrastructure

“Onitsha Bypass Redesign for Second Niger Bridge to Save N300 Billion, Says Works Minister”

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

The Onitsha Bypass redesign for the Second Niger Bridge will save the Federal Government N300 billion, according to Works Minister Dave Umahi. Flaws and overestimation were discovered in the initial design, prompting Umahi to commission the redesigning.

Umahi urged contractors to accelerate work on federal road projects in the Southeast and Southsouth, ensuring compliance with contract specifications. He emphasized the importance of constructing enduring road infrastructure with efficient design at minimal expense under the Renewed Hope administration.

The minister’s directive came during an inspection of the rehabilitation of Section IV on the Enugu-Port Harcourt dual carriageway. The defective design of the Second Niger Bridge Bypass was discovered during this inspection.

Umahi praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for its commitment to rebuilding the country’s infrastructure and appointing professionals to oversee the Works Ministry. He emphasized the ministry’s dedication to design, cost-effectiveness, speed, standard of job delivery, and durability of road infrastructure.

Umahi gave CCECC contractors a seven-day deadline to repair the upper bound lane of a particular road to alleviate commuters’ suffering during the rainy season. He also inspected various road projects across the country, expressing satisfaction with the progress but urging contractors to expedite their work.

Stakeholders from the Southeast, including Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi and former SGF Pius Anyim, commended Umahi for his hands-on approach to project oversight. They expressed confidence in President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope administration and its commitment to infrastructure development.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

