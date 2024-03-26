Ondo governorship aspirant, Akintelure is dead

By Dayo Johnson

One of the frontline governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Paul Akintelure, is dead.

Before his untimely demise, Akintelure had raised concerns about both direct and indirect threats to his life.

He had expressed hope that the situation would improve over time but sadly, it escalated as the APC governorship primary election scheduled for April 25 approached.

Akintelure’s alarm on threat to life

Akintelure in a statement released by his spokesperson, Oladapo Akintelure, on Thursday, March 21, 2023, said, “Initially, I hope these incidents would dissipate over time, yet regrettably, they have escalated to pose a serious threat to my life”

“The threats against me only strengthen my resolve to stand up for what is right and just. I will not allow fear to dictate our path forward.

“Let us embrace peace, progress, and unity. Our collective strength lies in our to stand together as one, regardless of our differences.”

Political background

Recall Akintelure ran as the deputy governorship candidate of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) with Rotimi Akeredolu (the incumbent Ondo State governor) against Olusegun Mimiko, the then Labour Party flagbearer, who won the election.

Earlier, he had contested the senatorial election against the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, but he was defeated.

He was a medical doctor and hailed from Igbotako, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

This development happened as the build-up to the Ondo governorship election continued to gather momentum.