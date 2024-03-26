Nissan to Test African Market with e-Power Hybrid Vehicle

Nissan is set to test the demand for its e-Power hybrid vehicle in Africa, starting with Tunisia, as part of its exploration of the continent’s electric vehicle market.

Africa, with its low vehicle ownership rates, presents a unique opportunity for electric mobility, despite challenges such as power outages and logistical hurdles.

The company plans to introduce its e-Power technology in select African markets, leveraging its hybrid system to navigate infrastructure limitations.

Meanwhile, a Nigerian energy firm is also making strides in sustainable transportation with its upcoming electric vehicle release, signaling progress towards clean energy solutions in Africa’s transportation sector.