Budget & Fiscal Responsibility

“Nigeria’s Hajj Expenses Soar, Projected to Exceed N725.1 Billion in 2024”

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

The annual Hajj exercise to the Holy lands of Makkah and Medina in 2024 may incur expenses exceeding N725.1 billion for Nigerians, according to a report by The PUNCH.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has directed pilgrims to settle an additional N1.9 million balance, aligned with prevailing foreign exchange rates, before the March 29, 2024 deadline. This directive comes after delays and non-remittances of fares, which extended beyond the deadline set by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah. The government intervened, seeking cost reductions.

Pilgrims who previously paid the announced N4.9 million sum in February will need to pay the additional N1.9 million. Meanwhile, new registrants are required to pay up to N8.5 million for the exercise.

A list released by NAHCON shows that only 48,414 out of the allocated 95,000 pilgrim slots from across Nigeria had paid the earlier N4.8 million average price. With the additional fares, early registrants will contribute approximately N329.2 billion, while the assumed new registrants, paying N8.5 million each, will add approximately N396 billion. This totals to N725.2 billion.

In 2022, average Hajj fare prices were set at N2.4 million, accommodating 43,000 pilgrims. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, prices rose to about N2.9 million in 2023, with all 95,000 seats filled.

The current fares represent over a 280% increase from 2022 prices. With only four days left until the payment deadline, Nigeria may struggle to fill allocated seats. Withdrawal of funds may further decrease the final number of pilgrims.

In a statement, NAHCON acknowledged the challenges caused by late fare remittances and currency rate fluctuations, necessitating adjustments to the Hajj fare collection deadline.

Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

