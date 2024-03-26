“Nigeria’s Hajj Expenses Soar, Projected to Exceed N725.1 Billion in 2024”

The annual Hajj exercise to the Holy lands of Makkah and Medina in 2024 may incur expenses exceeding N725.1 billion for Nigerians, according to a report by The PUNCH.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has directed pilgrims to settle an additional N1.9 million balance, aligned with prevailing foreign exchange rates, before the March 29, 2024 deadline. This directive comes after delays and non-remittances of fares, which extended beyond the deadline set by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah. The government intervened, seeking cost reductions.

Pilgrims who previously paid the announced N4.9 million sum in February will need to pay the additional N1.9 million. Meanwhile, new registrants are required to pay up to N8.5 million for the exercise.

A list released by NAHCON shows that only 48,414 out of the allocated 95,000 pilgrim slots from across Nigeria had paid the earlier N4.8 million average price. With the additional fares, early registrants will contribute approximately N329.2 billion, while the assumed new registrants, paying N8.5 million each, will add approximately N396 billion. This totals to N725.2 billion.

In 2022, average Hajj fare prices were set at N2.4 million, accommodating 43,000 pilgrims. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, prices rose to about N2.9 million in 2023, with all 95,000 seats filled.

The current fares represent over a 280% increase from 2022 prices. With only four days left until the payment deadline, Nigeria may struggle to fill allocated seats. Withdrawal of funds may further decrease the final number of pilgrims.

In a statement, NAHCON acknowledged the challenges caused by late fare remittances and currency rate fluctuations, necessitating adjustments to the Hajj fare collection deadline.