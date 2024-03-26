Nigerian stock market closes bearish, All Share Index decline 0.49%

March 26, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Monday’s trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian stock market closed bearish as the All Share Index declined by 0.49% to close at 104,136.35 points from the previous close of 104,647.37 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.49% to close at N58.880 trillion from the previous close of N59.169 trillion, thereby shedding N289 billion.

An aggregate of 306.8 million units of shares were traded in 9,343 deals, valued at about N11.4 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 20 equities emerged as gainers against 30 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

ELLAHLAKES led other gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N3.63 from the previous close of 3.30.

MARISON, Sunu Assurance and CARVERTON among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.93%, 9.48% and 9.37% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Dangote Sugar and International Energy Insurance led other price decliners as they shed 10.00% each of their share prices to close at N53.10 and N1.38 from the previous close of N59.00 and N1.50 respectively.

Jaiz Bank and Ikeja Hotel among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.92% and 9.72% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Jaiz Bank traded about 23 million units of its shares in 334 deals, valued at N52.6 million.

UBA traded about 19.6 million units of its shares in 531deals, valued at N519 million.

Nigerian Breweries traded about 17 million units of its shares in 359 deals, valued at N489 million.(www.naija247news.com).