Naira Appreciates to N1,408/$1 at NAFEM, N1,410 at Parallel Market

March 26, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Naira continued to gain ground against the US Dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) and the parallel market segments of the foreign exchange (FX) market.

In the official market, the Nigerian Naira gained 1.6 per cent or N23.45 against the greenback yesterday to sell at N1,408.04/$1 compared with the preceding session’s N1,431.49/$1, amid an 11.1 per cent or $22.09 million rise in the forex turnover to $22.09 million from the $199.71 million achieved last Friday.

The Naira gained N55 against the Dollar to close at N1,410/$1 versus the previous session’s value of N1,465/$1 at the black market.

Also, the local currency improved its value against the Pound Sterling by N68.17 in the spot market to close at N1,772.78/£1 compared with N1,840.95/£1 and against the Euro, it appreciated by N55.29 to sell at N1,531.29/€1, in contrast to the preceding session’s N1,576.68/€1.(www.naija247news.com).