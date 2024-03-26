MTN’s Fintech Awaits Master’s 30% investment Amid Profit Slump

MTN revealed a notable surge in fintech transactions despite grappling with its largest profit decline in three decades due to Nigeria’s currency devaluation.

With 72.5 million active MoMo users and a recent $5.2 billion valuation from a deal with Mastercard, CEO Ralph Mupita is considering a minority investment of up to 30% in the fintech arm.

The trend reflects Africa’s tech-savvy population increasingly relying on mobile solutions, prompting wireless carriers like MTN to capitalize on the burgeoning fintech sector. Despite facing inflation and currency challenges, MTN aims to navigate market conditions by discussing tariff adjustments with regulators and exploring local investment opportunities.

Looking ahead, the company plans further divestment in Nigeria and is embarking on a terrestrial cable project to bolster connectivity across ten African countries. Structural separation of the fibre business remains a key priority for MTN, which has invested significantly in enhancing network capabilities across its 19 markets.