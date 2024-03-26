Menu
Nigeria Metro News

Man slumps, dies while fighting neighbour

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A man identified as Usman Abubakar has been confirmed dead after he engaged in a fight with a neighbour.

The neighbour, Omotosho Jimoh is now at large, the police said.

Spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Ejire Adeyemin in a statement in Ilorin on Tuesday, disclosed that “at about 2030hrs on March 20, 2024, Mr. Adebayo Ahmed, a resident of Isale Koko, Ojagboro, Ilorin, reported a distressing incident involving his son, Usman Abubakar.

“It was reported that on the same day around 1930hrs, Usman engaged in a hand-to-hand combat with one Omotosho Jimoh of Elekoyangan Area, Oke-Suna, Ilorin, over a minor issue.

“Tragically, during the altercation, Usman Abubakar slumped and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead by a medical personnel.

“Immediately, the scene of the crime was visited, and the necessary documentation carried out. However, the family of the deceased has declined releasing the body for autopsy, insisting on burial according to Islamic rites.”

Ejire said presently, the suspect, Omotosho Jimoh, was at large but that the state police command had initiated preliminary investigation into the matter, and efforts were underway to apprehend the suspect and ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident. (www.naija247news.com).

