Kwankwaso’s son makes list of fresh Commissioner nominees in Kano

Mustapha Rabi’u Kwankwaso, son of former governor of Kano State, Sen. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso and three others make list of fresh Commissioner nominees list sent to the Kano State House of Assembly by the state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Three others including the sacked Commissioner, Adamu Aliyu Kibiya also made the commissioner nominees list sent to the house for onward confirmation.

The Speaker, Rt.Hon. Jibril Ismail Falgore who read the letter containing the names of the commissioner nominees on the floor of the house on Tuesday, said the Governor requested the house to confirm the appointment of the commissioner nominees into the Executive Council.

A copy of the letter reads, “I wish to request the kind consideration and approval of the Honourable House to appoint Four Commissioners and members of the Executive Council

“The request is hereby forwarded for approval by the Kano Assembly,” the letter stated.

Meanwhile, the nominees include, Adamu Aliyu Kibiya, Abduljabbar Umar Garko, Hon. Shehu Usman Aliyu Karaye and Mustapha Rabi’u Musa.

The development signals imminent cabinet reshufflement.

Recall that the Governor Yusuf had given a 10 days ultimatum which has since elapsed to his commissioners to fill and submit an evaluation template form in order to determine the retention of performing Commissioners and relieving of those who underperformed from the state executive council.