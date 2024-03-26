Menu
Search
Subscribe
North West

Kwankwaso’s son makes list of fresh Commissioner nominees in Kano

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Mustapha Rabi’u Kwankwaso, son of former governor of Kano State, Sen. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso and three others make list of fresh Commissioner nominees list sent to the Kano State House of Assembly by the state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Three others including the sacked Commissioner, Adamu Aliyu Kibiya also made the commissioner nominees list sent to the house for onward confirmation.

The Speaker, Rt.Hon. Jibril Ismail Falgore who read the letter containing the names of the commissioner nominees on the floor of the house on Tuesday, said the Governor requested the house to confirm the appointment of the commissioner nominees into the Executive Council.

A copy of the letter reads, “I wish to request the kind consideration and approval of the Honourable House to appoint Four Commissioners and members of the Executive Council
“The request is hereby forwarded for approval by the Kano Assembly,” the letter stated.

Meanwhile, the nominees include, Adamu Aliyu Kibiya, Abduljabbar Umar Garko, Hon. Shehu Usman Aliyu Karaye and Mustapha Rabi’u Musa.

The development signals imminent cabinet reshufflement.

Recall that the Governor Yusuf had given a 10 days ultimatum which has since elapsed to his commissioners to fill and submit an evaluation template form in order to determine the retention of performing Commissioners and relieving of those who underperformed from the state executive council.

 

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
CBN Raises Benchmark Interest Rate to 24.75% to Tackle Inflation
Next article
Ondo governorship aspirant, Akintelure is dead
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

JUST IN: Edo PDP chairman regains freedom after 11 days with abductors

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Edo chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Tony...

Ondo governorship aspirant, Akintelure is dead

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Search for: By Dayo Johnson One of the frontline governorship aspirants...

CBN Raises Benchmark Interest Rate to 24.75% to Tackle Inflation

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee...

Ossai threatens to sue Bobrisky over ‘Best Dressed Female’ Award

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

JUST IN: Edo PDP chairman regains freedom after 11 days with abductors

South South 0
Edo chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Tony...

Ondo governorship aspirant, Akintelure is dead

South West 0
Search for: By Dayo Johnson One of the frontline governorship aspirants...

CBN Raises Benchmark Interest Rate to 24.75% to Tackle Inflation

News Analysis 0
The Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading