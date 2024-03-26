Kidnapped Edo PDP Chairman regains freedom

March 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Edo State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP Dr. Tony Azegbemi has been released, after eleven days in captivity.

Tony Aziegbemi was said to have arrived his residence at about 3am. The news of his release was broken by Senator Odion Ugbesia at about 6.17 am but it could not be confirmed whether ransom was paid or not before he was released.

Recall that Aziegbemi was kidnapped on the 16th of March, 2024 by gang of armed men a few metres from his residence off the Government Reservation Area in Benin City, the Edo state capital.

He was said to have been trailed by his abductors who were said to be in two Toyota Corolla cars, overtook his jeep along Odaro Street off Country Home road close to his house at about 11 pm Friday.(www.naija247news.com).