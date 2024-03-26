JUST IN: Edo PDP chairman regains freedom after 11 days with abductors

Edo chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, who was seized on March 15, has regained freedom.

The Nation gathered he regained freedom on Tuesday by 3am after spending eleven days in den of the kidnappers.

But our correspondent couldn’t not confirm if the N500m ransom was paid.

Aziegbemi’s ally in PDP, Senator Odion Ugbesia, confirmed his release to The Nation on phone.

Edo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chidi Nwabuzor, a Superintendent of Police (SP), was yet to respond to confirmation of Aziegbemi’s release as of press time

Edo PDP chairman was kidnapped by 11pm near his residence off Country Home Road Government Reservation Area (GRA) Benin after attending a political meeting at Government House in the state capital.