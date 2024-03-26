Investors targets MPC Meeting Amid Delayed Bank Results

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Stock market investors are closely watching the outcome of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting amidst delays in banks’ audited results for 2023. The MPC meeting, scheduled for today and tomorrow, is anticipated to impact investment decisions, particularly in the financial sector.

Analysts note that the delay in approving banks’ results has dampened investor sentiment and confidence in the sector and has had a ripple effect on the overall market. They highlight concerns that the MPC may have prioritized attracting foreign inflows over economic stability to address foreign exchange challenges.

Despite these concerns, recent actions by the CBN, such as clearing FX backlogs and strengthening the naira, have shown positive results. However, the Nigerian stock market experienced a slight decline of 0.42% week on week, with key indicators like the NGX All Share Index and market capitalization dropping.

The negative performance was driven by losses in MTN Nigeria, Dangote Sugar, and Transcorp, although gains were seen in First Bank Nigeria Holdings, UBA, and Access Corporation. Consequently, the Year-to-Date return on the index slipped to 39.95%.

Looking ahead, analysts anticipate mixed sentiment and profit-taking amid ongoing volatility. They advise investors to capitalize on price corrections and opportunities for portfolio rebalancing, especially with the release of more corporate earnings and dividends expected ahead of the next MPC meeting.