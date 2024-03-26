Menu
I cry while recording some songs – Singer Tems

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, Tems, has revealed that she cries while recording some songs.

She said she cries because some of the songs she records are “very personal” to her.

“I cried while making some of my songs because they’re very personal to me,” she told Billboard in a recent interview.

The ‘For Broken Ears’ crooner said almost all her songs were created from freestyles.

On her inspiration, she said, “What inspires me most is the season that I am in in life coupled with music that I’ve heard, people that I love; Frank Ocean, Asa, Sade, those are the people that inspired me, and helped me in my creative process.” (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
