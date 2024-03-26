I almost quit acting because of blog’s post – Beverly Naya

March 26, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A British-born Nigerian film actress Beverly Naya, has recounted how she nearly quit acting due to some stories written about her on blogs.

According to her, her acting career was almost over after a blog made bogus claims against her.

She claimed the post affected her self-esteem, prompting her to consider if continuing her work as an actress was worthwhile.

During a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, the actress said that the blog constantly published unfavorable news about her.

The 34-year-old actress added that it felt like a personal attack because she was previously bullied. She questioned why she was consistently singled out for criticism on the site.

Beverly Naya stated in part: “It really got to me and it damaged my self-esteem and it made me doubt myself like I really don’t feel like I want to continue in this industry, I wanted to quit on several occasions” (www.naija247news.com).