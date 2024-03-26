Menu
“FG Issues Arrest Warrant for Escaped Binance Executive, Nadeem Anjarwalla”

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

 

The Federal Government has taken decisive action following the escape of one of the detained executives of Binance, Nadeem Anjarwalla. An international arrest warrant has been issued through the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) to apprehend Anjarwalla, who fled from lawful custody on Friday.

According to the Office of the National Security Adviser, Anjarwalla, a suspect in the investigation into Binance’s activities in Nigeria, used a Kenyan passport to escape, while his colleague remains in custody. The escape, which shocked security agencies, saw Anjarwalla fleeing from Abuja via a Middle East airliner. Binance’s Nigerian branch confirmed his departure from the country, pledging cooperation with security agencies.

Anjarwalla was reportedly kept in a ‘safe house’ guarded by soldiers, and the security guards on duty have been detained. The Office of the National Security Adviser stated that efforts, including collaboration with Interpol, are underway to apprehend the suspect, who fled Nigeria using a smuggled passport.

The statement also revealed that personnel responsible for Anjarwalla’s custody have been arrested, and investigations are ongoing to understand the circumstances surrounding his escape. Anjarwalla, who holds British and Kenyan nationalities, was under a 14-day remand order by a Nigerian court at the time of his escape, scheduled to appear before the court again on April 4, 2024.

The public and international community have been urged to provide any information that could lead to Anjarwalla’s arrest. This incident comes amidst ongoing investigations into Binance’s operations in Nigeria, with the company facing allegations of money laundering and terrorism financing.

Anjarwalla’s escape has stirred controversy and raised questions about security protocols surrounding his detention. Investigations are ongoing to determine his intended destination and the circumstances of his escape. Binance, in response, confirmed that Anjarwalla is no longer in Nigerian custody and assured cooperation with Nigerian authorities to resolve the matter swiftly. However, details regarding Anjarwalla’s departure from custody remain unclear, prompting authorities to intensify efforts to locate and apprehend him.

The detention of Binance officials in Nigeria follows the government’s crackdown on various cryptocurrency trading platforms, including Binance. The exchange recently halted its naira-to-dollar exchange services in Nigeria due to disputes with Nigerian authorities over foreign exchange rate manipulation accusations.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samson
