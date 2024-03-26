“FG Deducts Over N415 Billion from State Allocations for External Debt Servicing”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to findings by The PUNCH, the Federal Government has deducted more than N415 billion from state government allocations to service their external loans. Data from the Federation Account Allocation Committee Disbursement reports, published by the National Bureau of Statistics, revealed that these deductions occurred between 2019 and 2023 from allocations given to state governments from the Federation Account.

The federation account operates under a legal framework allowing funds to be shared across three major components: statutory allocation, Value Added Tax distribution, and derivation principle. Analysis of the reports showed deductions amounting to N57 billion in 2019, N74 billion in 2020, rising to N86.2 billion in 2021, N78 billion in 2022, and reaching N120.01 billion by December 2023. This represents a staggering 110% increase, indicating the country’s significant debt burden amid dwindling revenue.

Lagos State bore the brunt of these deductions, with approximately N131.1 billion deducted for external debt servicing, followed by Kaduna with N45.85 billion and Cross River with N21.59 billion deducted. Other states affected include Oyo, Rivers, Ogun, and Edo, with deductions ranging from N10.31 billion to N18.25 billion. Conversely, the least affected states were Borno, Yobe, and Zamfara.

Despite substantial debt servicing, the federal government continues to acquire loans to finance its expenditures. A report by Sunday PUNCH revealed that the government borrowed a total of N4.94 trillion from domestic sources in the first six months of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, indicating a significant reliance on loans. Domestic debts rose by N4.94 trillion from June 2023 to December 31, 2023, reaching N53.3 trillion. External loans decreased slightly, but the overall debt servicing expenditure surged by 121%, amounting to N7.8 trillion in 2023.

The government borrowed extensively from various sources, including FGN bonds, treasury bills, savings bonds, Sukuk loans, and promissory notes, while also increasing external borrowing from institutions like the African Development Bank and the Exim Bank of China. These borrowing patterns contradict promises made by the Tinubu administration to reduce borrowing and focus on revenue generation.