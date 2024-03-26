Menu
Infrastructure

“FEC Greenlights Renewed Hope Infrastructure Fund to Address $878B Infrastructure Gap”

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has greenlit the establishment of the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund (RHIDF) to address Nigeria’s staggering $878 billion infrastructure deficit. Dr. Zacch Adedeji, Special Adviser to the President on Revenue and Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), revealed this development after the latest FEC meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu. The Fund, to be housed within the Presidency, aims to bridge the infrastructure gap by mobilizing sustainable resources, given the country’s heavy reliance on revenue from the oil and gas sector.

Adedeji highlighted the urgent need for a national infrastructure backbone to accomplish this feat, citing the National Integrated Infrastructure Master Plan’s projection of requiring $895 billion over the next decade to address infrastructure challenges comprehensively. He emphasized the innovative nature of the RHIDF, which builds upon the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund initiated by the previous administration.

The RHIDF will serve as a catalyst for economic growth and connectivity across various sectors such as transport, agriculture, aviation, and education. It aims to promote inclusive progress, leaving no community behind, and accelerate infrastructure development to ignite economic dynamism nationwide. Key objectives include investing in critical national projects to spur growth, enhance local value addition, create employment opportunities, promote technological innovation, and boost exports.

The strategic focus areas initially include road infrastructure, rail infrastructure, agricultural infrastructure, ports revitalization, and aviation enhancement. Adedeji expressed optimism that the Fund would be launched soon, following the approval of a Supplementary Budget by the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning. Ultimately, the RHIDF aims to lay a solid foundation for achieving food security, industrialization, and other developmental goals while bolstering internal revenue mobilization efforts.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

