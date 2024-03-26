“FEC Greenlights Renewed Hope Infrastructure Fund to Address $878B Infrastructure Gap”

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has greenlit the establishment of the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund (RHIDF) to address Nigeria’s staggering $878 billion infrastructure deficit. Dr. Zacch Adedeji, Special Adviser to the President on Revenue and Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), revealed this development after the latest FEC meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu. The Fund, to be housed within the Presidency, aims to bridge the infrastructure gap by mobilizing sustainable resources, given the country’s heavy reliance on revenue from the oil and gas sector.

Adedeji highlighted the urgent need for a national infrastructure backbone to accomplish this feat, citing the National Integrated Infrastructure Master Plan’s projection of requiring $895 billion over the next decade to address infrastructure challenges comprehensively. He emphasized the innovative nature of the RHIDF, which builds upon the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund initiated by the previous administration.

The RHIDF will serve as a catalyst for economic growth and connectivity across various sectors such as transport, agriculture, aviation, and education. It aims to promote inclusive progress, leaving no community behind, and accelerate infrastructure development to ignite economic dynamism nationwide. Key objectives include investing in critical national projects to spur growth, enhance local value addition, create employment opportunities, promote technological innovation, and boost exports.

The strategic focus areas initially include road infrastructure, rail infrastructure, agricultural infrastructure, ports revitalization, and aviation enhancement. Adedeji expressed optimism that the Fund would be launched soon, following the approval of a Supplementary Budget by the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning. Ultimately, the RHIDF aims to lay a solid foundation for achieving food security, industrialization, and other developmental goals while bolstering internal revenue mobilization efforts.