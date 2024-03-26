EU Launches €9 Million Energy Projects in Nigeria to Promote Sustainability

The European Union (EU), in its ongoing commitment to bolstering Nigeria’s energy sector and fostering sustainable practices, has launched two new projects valued at €9 million.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This announcement was made during a project inception workshop held in Abuja, in collaboration with the Federal Government and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO).

With Nigeria facing challenges in energy accessibility and grappling with pollution and climate change, the EU aims to address these issues through the projects titled “Small Hydro Power Development for Agro-industry Use in Nigeria” and “Advancing Nigeria’s Green and Just Transition to Net Zero through Circular Economy Practices.”

The Small Hydro Power Development for Agro-industry Use in Nigeria (SHP-DAIN) project, with a budget of €5 million, seeks to boost small hydropower capacity in Nigeria’s energy mix. This initiative aims to enhance productivity along agricultural value chains, promote livelihoods, and ensure food security and decent work.

On the other hand, the “Advancing Nigeria’s Green Transition to Net Zero through Circular Economy Practices” project, with a budget of €4 million, focuses on managing used off-grid energy equipment and plastics through circular economy practices to mitigate pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms Samuela Isopi, highlighted that these projects align with Nigeria’s goal of transitioning towards a sustainable and environmentally responsible future, aiming to achieve net zero emissions by 2060.

The SHP-DAIN project will support the establishment of small hydropower plants across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, targeting Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in various sectors. It will also strengthen the policy and institutional framework for renewable energy, promoting sustainability and gender equality.

Similarly, the Circular Economy Practices project aims to improve the management of used energy equipment and plastics, enhancing policy and regulatory frameworks while supporting SME-led circular economy practices.

Minister of Power, Adelabu Adebayo, expressed confidence in the projects’ potential to boost agricultural productivity, improve livelihoods, and mitigate pollution. He inaugurated Project Steering Committees to oversee the successful implementation of the initiatives, emphasizing the importance of private sector participation in their success.