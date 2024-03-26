“Egoras Spearheads Clean Energy Drive with Electric Vehicle Launch in Nigeria”

A Nigerian energy company is leading the charge in sustainable transportation with its upcoming electric vehicle launch. Having recently introduced a gas-powered tricycle, the company is now unveiling its electric vehicle, showcasing features like blockchain integration, sensors, and cameras.

Egoras, the clean energy enterprise behind the initiative, aims to transition African communities from fossil fuel reliance to sustainable energy, exemplified by their APEX 28 EV. Produced in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, the electric vehicle represents a significant step towards advocating clean energy in the transportation industry.

Ugoji Harry, CEO of Egoras Technology, emphasized the APEX 28’s innovative and sustainable design, incorporating blockchain technology and advanced sensors. This development aligns with Nigeria’s efforts to become an energy-optimized nation, including plans for a mega solar PV manufacturing plant and the transition to electric vehicles.

In related news, Obi Cubana’s introduction of Enviable Transport, an e-hailing service in Abuja, complements Nigeria’s shift towards sustainable transportation. This move coincides with the acquisition of over one hundred hybrid electric vehicles, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s journey towards cleaner energy solutions.