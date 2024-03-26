Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentLifestyle News

“Death is only a displeasing call of nature” – Rita Edochie

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 26, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood veteran actress, Rita Edochie, has called on Nigerians to stop questioning the death of Nollywood movie stars, saying death is only a displeasing call of nature that comes knocking and cannot be avoided.

The renowned actress, who took to her Instagram page @ritaedochie to frown at question like “what is happening in Nollywood?”, said death is inevitable, “it knocks at everyone’s door not just actors alone.”

According to her, “celebrities are humans as well, the same way other people in different walks of life die, that is the same way celebrities die too.”

She added that people easily react to news of the death of celebrities, either positively or negatively, due to their popularity, following the impacts they had made in the entertainment industry.

“If teachers, doctors, lawyers, businessmen and women, even pastors can die, then what is so different about the death of filmmakers?

“People, especially in Nigeria, often come up with questions like; what is happening in Nollywood? Why are actors dying? something has gone ‘bla bla bla: what has gone wrong?

“Are actors not humans too? Please questions like this are annoying and ought to stop because death is only a displeasing call of nature,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, the actress, mourning Muonagor, who died on Sunday, March 24 after a prolonged illness, at the age of 62, said the veteran Actor tried his best to live, but when it was time for him to go nothing could stop it.

“It was too bad he couldn’t recover from this illness. Amaechi, ‘your departure has left an irreplaceable void in the midst of my family and I’.

“You were more than a brother and colleague; you were a beacon of light, illuminating our days with your infectious laughter and unwavering kindness.

“Your absence is felt deeply, as we remember the countless moments shared and the lessons learned from your wisdom.

“Your dedication to your work and your unwavering spirit in the face of adversity were an inspiration to us all.

“While we mourn your loss, we also celebrate the beautiful life you lived and the indelible mark you left on our hearts.

“Rest peacefully dear brother and friend, knowing that your legacy will continue to inspire and uplift us in the days ahead.

“Rest in power my dear brother, friend and colleague, Chief Amaechi Muonagor. May God Almighty grant the family you left behind the fortitude to bear the loss, Amen,” she wrote.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Man slumps, dies while fighting neighbour
Next article
Kidnapped Edo PDP Chairman regains freedom
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Naira Appreciates to N1,408/$1 at NAFEM, N1,410 at Parallel Market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira continued to gain...

We spent over N23bn in funding research over Nigeria — TETFund

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund,...

Singer Cassie’s lawyer speaks on Diddy’s home being raided amid s3x trafficking claims.

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Singer, Cassie’s lawyer, Douglas Wigdor has...

Kidnapped Edo PDP Chairman regains freedom

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Edo State Chairman of the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Naira Appreciates to N1,408/$1 at NAFEM, N1,410 at Parallel Market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
March 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira continued to gain...

We spent over N23bn in funding research over Nigeria — TETFund

Education 0
March 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund,...

Singer Cassie’s lawyer speaks on Diddy’s home being raided amid s3x trafficking claims.

Entertainment 0
March 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Singer, Cassie’s lawyer, Douglas Wigdor has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading