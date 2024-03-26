Menu
Customs FX rate for cargo clearance drops by N124 to N1,448/$

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The exchange rate charged by the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) for cargo clearance and import duties collection has dropped significantly from N1,572.5/$ to N1,448.38 to the USD.

This is a reduction of N124.12 from the previous figure.

The new figure reflects the prevailing exchange rate on the CBN’s official window.

The exchange rate for import duties payment on the customs portal has been on a steady decline in the past two weeks mirroring the strengthening of the naira in the FX market. The exchange rate for cargo clearance peaked at N1,624.7/$1 on March 12, 2024, before the gradual decline to the current figure.

The Nigeria Customs had earlier stated that the exchange rate for cargo clearance will follow the CBN’s official rate.

The apex bank on the other hand had addressed the frequent changes on the customs exchange rate and the attendant confusion stating that the exchange rate on the date of opening the ‘Form M’ will be used for import duties assessment.(www.naija247news.com).


