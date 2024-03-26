CBN Raises Benchmark Interest Rate to 24.75% to Tackle Inflation

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has announced a substantial increase in the benchmark interest rate as part of efforts to address escalating inflationary pressures. The new Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) has been raised to 24.75%, up from the previous rate of 22.75%.

Following the MPC meeting, CBN Governor Yemi Cardoso underscored the committee’s determination to combat inflation and restore the purchasing power of Nigerians. He outlined the key policy adjustments adopted:

– The MPR has been significantly raised to 24.75%, making borrowing more costly. This measure aims to curb spending, slow economic expansion, and ultimately mitigate inflationary trends.

– The Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) for commercial banks remains at 45%, while the CRR for merchant banks has been increased from 10% to 14%. These adjustments aim to tighten control over the money supply, thereby alleviating inflationary pressures.

– The liquidity ratio remains unchanged at 13%, serving to further regulate the circulation of money.

Cardoso stressed the critical role of food security in combating inflation, urging the government to fully implement agricultural initiatives to bolster domestic food production and reduce reliance on imported goods, which are vulnerable to price fluctuations.

The hike in interest rates is expected to have widespread implications across the Nigerian economy. Borrowers, including businesses and individuals, may face higher loan costs, potentially impacting investment and consumer spending. Nonetheless, the CBN’s measures are aimed at achieving long-term inflation reduction, which would ultimately safeguard Nigerians’ purchasing power by stabilizing prices.

The MPC’s decision to aggressively raise interest rates underscores the severity of Nigeria’s inflationary challenges. However, the effectiveness of these measures hinges on various factors, including the government’s success in enhancing food production and the broader response of the Nigerian economy to tighter monetary policy.

Further details will be provided shortly as the situation unfolds.