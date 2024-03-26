Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

CBN Raises Benchmark Interest Rate to 24.75% to Tackle Inflation

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has announced a substantial increase in the benchmark interest rate as part of efforts to address escalating inflationary pressures. The new Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) has been raised to 24.75%, up from the previous rate of 22.75%.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Following the MPC meeting, CBN Governor Yemi Cardoso underscored the committee’s determination to combat inflation and restore the purchasing power of Nigerians. He outlined the key policy adjustments adopted:

– The MPR has been significantly raised to 24.75%, making borrowing more costly. This measure aims to curb spending, slow economic expansion, and ultimately mitigate inflationary trends.
– The Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) for commercial banks remains at 45%, while the CRR for merchant banks has been increased from 10% to 14%. These adjustments aim to tighten control over the money supply, thereby alleviating inflationary pressures.
– The liquidity ratio remains unchanged at 13%, serving to further regulate the circulation of money.

Cardoso stressed the critical role of food security in combating inflation, urging the government to fully implement agricultural initiatives to bolster domestic food production and reduce reliance on imported goods, which are vulnerable to price fluctuations.

The hike in interest rates is expected to have widespread implications across the Nigerian economy. Borrowers, including businesses and individuals, may face higher loan costs, potentially impacting investment and consumer spending. Nonetheless, the CBN’s measures are aimed at achieving long-term inflation reduction, which would ultimately safeguard Nigerians’ purchasing power by stabilizing prices.

The MPC’s decision to aggressively raise interest rates underscores the severity of Nigeria’s inflationary challenges. However, the effectiveness of these measures hinges on various factors, including the government’s success in enhancing food production and the broader response of the Nigerian economy to tighter monetary policy.

Further details will be provided shortly as the situation unfolds.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Ossai threatens to sue Bobrisky over ‘Best Dressed Female’ Award
Next article
Kwankwaso’s son makes list of fresh Commissioner nominees in Kano
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

JUST IN: Edo PDP chairman regains freedom after 11 days with abductors

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Edo chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Tony...

Ondo governorship aspirant, Akintelure is dead

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Search for: By Dayo Johnson One of the frontline governorship aspirants...

Kwankwaso’s son makes list of fresh Commissioner nominees in Kano

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Mustapha Rabi’u Kwankwaso, son of former governor of Kano...

Ossai threatens to sue Bobrisky over ‘Best Dressed Female’ Award

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

JUST IN: Edo PDP chairman regains freedom after 11 days with abductors

South South 0
Edo chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Tony...

Ondo governorship aspirant, Akintelure is dead

South West 0
Search for: By Dayo Johnson One of the frontline governorship aspirants...

Kwankwaso’s son makes list of fresh Commissioner nominees in Kano

North West 0
Mustapha Rabi’u Kwankwaso, son of former governor of Kano...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading