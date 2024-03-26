CBN Investigates $2.4 Billion Forex Forwards Amid MPC Revelations

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Governor Yemi Cardoso of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed an ongoing investigation into foreign exchange forwards valued at approximately $2.4 billion, deemed ineligible for payment. This disclosure follows the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held in Abuja on March 26.

Cardoso shed light on a meticulous forensic audit revealing discrepancies in these transactions, rendering them invalid. Deloitte management consultants were engaged to conduct the comprehensive analysis, uncovering issues such as undocumented allocations and illegal transactions.

“We refused to validate them because, apart from unsatisfactory documentation, many were outright illegal,” Cardoso stated, noting the involvement of law enforcement agencies in probing these transactions.

Addressing stakeholders’ concerns about potential backlogs, Cardoso assured an open and transparent market, emphasizing the CBN’s verification and settlement of recognized forward transaction backlogs.

Furthermore, the MPC announced a significant hike in the benchmark interest rate to 24.75 percent, along with adjustments to reserve requirements for banks, aimed at curbing inflation and stabilizing prices.

Looking ahead, the CBN anticipates a gradual moderation of inflation rates by May, emphasizing the need for full implementation of agricultural policies to enhance food supply and broader fiscal consolidation to improve tax collection.

Cardoso also addressed concerns regarding the forex market and cryptocurrency regulation, highlighting collaboration with relevant authorities and emphasizing the SEC’s role in cryptocurrency regulation.