Menu
Search
Subscribe
Analysis

CBN Investigates $2.4 Billion Forex Forwards Amid MPC Revelations

By: Naija247news

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Governor Yemi Cardoso of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed an ongoing investigation into foreign exchange forwards valued at approximately $2.4 billion, deemed ineligible for payment. This disclosure follows the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held in Abuja on March 26.

Cardoso shed light on a meticulous forensic audit revealing discrepancies in these transactions, rendering them invalid. Deloitte management consultants were engaged to conduct the comprehensive analysis, uncovering issues such as undocumented allocations and illegal transactions.

“We refused to validate them because, apart from unsatisfactory documentation, many were outright illegal,” Cardoso stated, noting the involvement of law enforcement agencies in probing these transactions.

Addressing stakeholders’ concerns about potential backlogs, Cardoso assured an open and transparent market, emphasizing the CBN’s verification and settlement of recognized forward transaction backlogs.

Furthermore, the MPC announced a significant hike in the benchmark interest rate to 24.75 percent, along with adjustments to reserve requirements for banks, aimed at curbing inflation and stabilizing prices.

Looking ahead, the CBN anticipates a gradual moderation of inflation rates by May, emphasizing the need for full implementation of agricultural policies to enhance food supply and broader fiscal consolidation to improve tax collection.

Cardoso also addressed concerns regarding the forex market and cryptocurrency regulation, highlighting collaboration with relevant authorities and emphasizing the SEC’s role in cryptocurrency regulation.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
I almost quit acting because of blog’s post – Beverly Naya
Next article
EU Launches €9 Million Energy Projects in Nigeria to Promote Sustainability
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Leads Africa as Growing Hot Spot for $3,000-a-Night Hotel Rooms

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
In the heart of Africa, Nigeria stands as a...

Adopt political solution to free Kanu from incarceration, Metuh urges Tinubu

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Tinubu Urged to Pursue Political Solution for Nnamdi Kanu's...

EU Launches €9 Million Energy Projects in Nigeria to Promote Sustainability

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The European Union (EU), in its ongoing commitment to...

I almost quit acting because of blog’s post – Beverly Naya

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A British-born Nigerian film actress Beverly...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria Leads Africa as Growing Hot Spot for $3,000-a-Night Hotel Rooms

Tourism 0
In the heart of Africa, Nigeria stands as a...

Adopt political solution to free Kanu from incarceration, Metuh urges Tinubu

South East 0
Tinubu Urged to Pursue Political Solution for Nnamdi Kanu's...

EU Launches €9 Million Energy Projects in Nigeria to Promote Sustainability

Infrastructure 0
The European Union (EU), in its ongoing commitment to...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading