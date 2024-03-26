Menu
BRICS Development Bank Targets $5 Billion in Loans for 2024

By: OyinyeChukwu Paula

Date:

The BRICS development bank aims to issue approximately $5 billion in loans in 2024, according to Zhou Qiangwu, the vice president of the New Development Bank (NDB). Despite some business disruptions due to the epidemic, operations are now returning to normal, Zhou mentioned during the annual Boao Forum in China.

Zhou noted that China and India have received slightly more investment from the bank compared to other member countries. The NDB, established in 2015 by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is headquartered in Shanghai.

Additionally, Zhou expressed expectations that China’s economy will grow by around 5% this year, aligning with the government’s target.

