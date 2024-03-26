Adopt political solution to free Kanu from incarceration, Metuh urges Tinubu

Tinubu Urged to Pursue Political Solution for Nnamdi Kanu’s Release, Says Olisa Metuh

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Olisa Metuh, the former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has once again called on President Bola Tinubu to employ a political approach to address the security challenges in the southeast region, particularly advocating for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Metuh, who commended Tinubu’s commitment to peace and stability in the southeast, emphasized the need for a dialogue-driven resolution to the unrest in the region.

Describing Tinubu as a seasoned democrat with a deep understanding of the country’s social dynamics, Metuh urged him to utilize his wide-ranging influence to engage with stakeholders and facilitate Kanu’s release as a crucial step towards restoring peace in the southeast.

Metuh highlighted the negative impact of Kanu’s continued detention and emphasized that military intervention or legal proceedings had only exacerbated tensions in the region, leading to violence and economic disruptions.

He stressed the importance of recognizing the peaceful aspirations of the southeast populace and warned against allowing violent elements to hijack their genuine grievances.

Metuh called on the youth of the southeast to reject destructive behaviors that undermine local businesses and create opportunities for destructive interests to thrive.

He urged the people of the southeast to use the occasion of Easter to pray for Kanu’s release and embrace a new chapter of peace and reconciliation in the region.