SWIFT, the global bank messaging network, is gearing up to launch a new platform within the next one to two years to link the emerging wave of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) to the existing financial system, according to Reuters.

This move, potentially one of the most significant developments for the growing CBDC ecosystem, is expected to align with the launch of major CBDCs.

Around 90% of central banks worldwide are exploring digital currency options, driven by a desire to stay competitive with cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, despite facing technological challenges.

SWIFT’s recent six-month trial, involving a diverse group of central banks, commercial banks, and settlement platforms, focused on ensuring interoperability among different CBDCs and streamlining complex payment processes.

The successful trial has paved the way for SWIFT to move from experimentation to product development, with plans to finalize the platform within the next 12-24 months, barring any significant delays in major CBDC launches.

Despite existing CBDC initiatives in countries like the Bahamas, Nigeria, and China, SWIFT’s extensive global network, spanning over 200 countries and connecting thousands of banks and funds, positions it uniquely to facilitate CBDC transactions on a massive scale.

The envisioned platform aims to provide a centralized connection point for banks to conduct digital asset payments, simplifying the current fragmented landscape.

Additionally, SWIFT sees potential for its platform beyond CBDCs, with projections indicating a substantial increase in tokenized assets by 2030.

This scalability could make SWIFT’s solution a preferred option for the industry, enabling seamless integration with various networks.