Menu
Search
Subscribe
Digital Economy
By: Naija247news

Date:

SWIFT, the global bank messaging network, is gearing up to launch a new platform within the next one to two years to link the emerging wave of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) to the existing financial system, according to Reuters.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This move, potentially one of the most significant developments for the growing CBDC ecosystem, is expected to align with the launch of major CBDCs.

Around 90% of central banks worldwide are exploring digital currency options, driven by a desire to stay competitive with cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, despite facing technological challenges.

SWIFT’s recent six-month trial, involving a diverse group of central banks, commercial banks, and settlement platforms, focused on ensuring interoperability among different CBDCs and streamlining complex payment processes.

The successful trial has paved the way for SWIFT to move from experimentation to product development, with plans to finalize the platform within the next 12-24 months, barring any significant delays in major CBDC launches.

Despite existing CBDC initiatives in countries like the Bahamas, Nigeria, and China, SWIFT’s extensive global network, spanning over 200 countries and connecting thousands of banks and funds, positions it uniquely to facilitate CBDC transactions on a massive scale.

The envisioned platform aims to provide a centralized connection point for banks to conduct digital asset payments, simplifying the current fragmented landscape.

Additionally, SWIFT sees potential for its platform beyond CBDCs, with projections indicating a substantial increase in tokenized assets by 2030.

This scalability could make SWIFT’s solution a preferred option for the industry, enabling seamless integration with various networks.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
BRICS Development Bank Targets $5 Billion in Loans for 2024
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

BRICS Development Bank Targets $5 Billion in Loans for 2024

OyinyeChukwu Paula OyinyeChukwu Paula -
The BRICS development bank aims to issue approximately $5...

Nigeria Leads Africa as Growing Hot Spot for $3,000-a-Night Hotel Rooms

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
In the heart of Africa, Nigeria stands as a...

Adopt political solution to free Kanu from incarceration, Metuh urges Tinubu

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Tinubu Urged to Pursue Political Solution for Nnamdi Kanu's...

EU Launches €9 Million Energy Projects in Nigeria to Promote Sustainability

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The European Union (EU), in its ongoing commitment to...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

BRICS Development Bank Targets $5 Billion in Loans for 2024

News Analysis 0
The BRICS development bank aims to issue approximately $5...

Nigeria Leads Africa as Growing Hot Spot for $3,000-a-Night Hotel Rooms

Tourism 0
In the heart of Africa, Nigeria stands as a...

Adopt political solution to free Kanu from incarceration, Metuh urges Tinubu

South East 0
Tinubu Urged to Pursue Political Solution for Nnamdi Kanu's...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading