Woman dies after being hit by 22-year-old driver in Lagos

March 25, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The spokesperson of the Lagos State Police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, has revealed that a woman, who was hit by a 22-year-old driver has died.

In a post shared on his X handle today March 24, Hundeyin said the woman and her three children were selling groundnuts by the roadside when they were hit by the driver who lost control.

He wrote:

“A mother and her three children were selling groundnuts by the roadside. A 22-year-old driver lost control of his Mercedes Benz car and ran into mother and children. While the children are responding to treatment, the mother sadly passed on. Think safety!”(www.naija247news.com).