Lifestyle News

Why I divorced Kanye West — Kim Kardashian

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

American reality star Kim Kardashian has revealed she divorced controversial billionaire rapper Kanye West because of his personality.

She said that Kanye West was “the best rapper of all time and richest black man in America” but lacked character.

Speaking in a recent episode of the Big Boss show, Kardashian said, “I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he is the richest black man in America, a talented legit genius who gave me four incredible kids.

“So when I divorced him you have to know it came down to just one thing, his personality.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West officially finalised their divorce on November 29, 2022.

According to documents, the former couple have joint custody of their four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

