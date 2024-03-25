Menu
North West

UPDATED: FG invites Gumi for questioning on bandits’ activities

By: Iyanuoluwa Lawal

Date:

The Federal Government has taken action regarding comments made by Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, concerning the activities of bandits in Nigeria.

Minister of Information and Orientation, Mohammed Idris, revealed on Monday that the government has invited Sheikh Gumi for questioning over his remarks. Idris emphasized that Gumi, like anyone else, is subject to the law and must be held accountable for his statements.

Sheikh Gumi had offered to engage in dialogue with bandits responsible for the abduction of schoolchildren from Kuriga Government Secondary and LEA Primary Schools in Kaduna State. He urged against repeating the mistake of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who declined to negotiate with bandits.

Gumi, known for negotiating the release of abducted persons in the past, suggested dialogue as a means to resolve conflicts.

The abducted children were eventually released without ransom, as confirmed by the Federal Government. Idris commended the security services for their role in ensuring the safe return of the children and affirmed the government’s determination to apprehend and punish those involved in the abduction.

Regarding Gumi’s remarks, Idris stated that if deemed necessary, security agencies would take action, emphasizing that no one is exempt from the law. He stressed the importance of responsible discourse, especially concerning national security matters, and affirmed that the government would not hesitate to hold individuals accountable for reckless statements.

Iyanuoluwa Lawal
Iyanuoluwa Lawalhttps://naija247news.com/

