Tragedy struck as trailer crushes two children to death in Onitsha

March 25, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Tragedy struck at the Bridge Head in Onitsha, Anambra State when a trailer crushed two children to death.

It was gathered that the accident happened around 5pm on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

According to an eyewitness, the trailer which was heading towards Asaba lost control and hit a mother and her children alongside passengers waiting to board vehicles.

The woman of the children however escaped alive while some other people sustained injuries.(www.naija247news.com).