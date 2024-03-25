Tinubu Launches Renewed Hope Infrastructure Fund as FEC Approves N1.267trn

In a bid to address Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit, President Bola Tinubu has initiated the “Renewed Hope Infrastructure Fund” aimed at accelerating development across vital sectors such as agriculture, transportation, ports, aviation, energy, healthcare, and education.

According to a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, the fund is designed to attract capital investment, promote economic growth, create jobs, and foster innovation and exports.

Key objectives of the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Fund include establishing innovative investment mechanisms, executing strategic national projects, leveraging low-interest loans, and ensuring optimal financing arrangements for long-term project sustainability.

Specifically, the fund will focus on agricultural infrastructure, ports revitalization, aviation enhancement, road infrastructure, and rail modernization. Projects such as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road and the Sokoto-Badagry Road are among those slated for attention to enhance connectivity and stimulate economic growth.

President Tinubu has directed that the fund reflect equitable national distribution to benefit all Nigerians, with an emphasis on impactful projects tailored to local needs and conditions.

Meanwhile, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved contracts worth N1.267 trillion for 28 road and bridge projects across the country. Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi, announced the approval, which includes significant infrastructure investments to improve transportation networks and address critical infrastructure gaps nationwide.

Among the approved projects is the construction of the Buruku Bridge in Benue State, aimed at enhancing connectivity and facilitating economic activities in the region. Additionally, road projects such as the Shaki-Okerete road in Oyo State underscore the government’s commitment to infrastructure development across various states.

The launch of the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Fund and the FEC’s approval of major projects signify a concerted effort by the government to address Nigeria’s infrastructure challenges and pave the way for sustainable economic growth and development.