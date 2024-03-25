Teenage girl who stabbed her aunt to death is mentally unstable – Ondo police

March 25, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Ondo State Police Command has confirmed that the 17-year-old girl, Omowunmi Aduloju, who stabbed her aunt to death is mentally ill.

It was earlier reported that the deceased, Funmilayo Adelayi, a staff of the Ondo State Ministry of Finance, was found dead in her apartment at Premier Estate, in Oda area of Akure on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Wumi, as she is simply called, was later arrested by the police where she confessed to have stabbed her aunt to death on the 13th of March 2024

Spokesperson of the command, SP Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, who confirmed the development on Sunday, said a medical report from the psychiatric hospital where she was treated confirmed that the suspect was mentally sick.

“On Sunday 17th, of March, 2024, the police was informed about the death of a woman in her mid 50s in her home with her body already decomposing,” the statement read.

“The Police took the remains to the morgue and during clean up, a mark of violence (stabbing) was observed, while a knife was also found at the scene of crime

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased lived with her niece, Omowunmi Aduloju, aged 17 years who suddenly disappeared and locked the door

“The stench oozing out of the house attracted the residents who notified the deceased’s sister.

“The sister on arrival peeped through the window and saw the body on the floor, hence police was informed.

“The corpse at a decomposing state was removed for preservation.

“The teenager was later arrested by the Police and was interrogated on what happened to her foster mother. The suspect said she stabbed and locked her up in the house because she was always disturbing her to use her medication.

“Family members claimed the young girl had been under her late Aunt’s tutelage since she was 6 years but developed mental illness in 2023 and was admitted at a psychiatric hospital in the state.”

Odunlami-Omisanya said the young girl was discharged and handed over to the late woman to continue to monitor her

“The psychiatric hospital where she was treated confirmed the claim by providing her medical history.

“The suspect is currently in police medical facility for safe keeping to avoid injury to herself and others.” (www.naija247news.com).