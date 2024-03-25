Menu
“Survival Mode: Nigerian Convert Private Cars To Replace Buses for Inter-State Journeys

By: Charles Akpeji

The persistent decline in living standards among Nigerians appears unyielding.

Nigerians now find themselves donning the armor of survival amidst soaring costs of goods and services, severely limiting their purchasing power.

Every aspect of life is now relentlessly geared towards putting food on the table, as sustenance becomes the paramount agenda for all.

Gone are the days when cars spotted on highways were assumed to be individuals or families embarking on journeys. Now, these vehicles predominantly ferry passengers traveling between states.

Upon closer scrutiny, it becomes evident that many of these cars are registered under transportation companies for commercial purposes. Some owners, facing job loss or seeking additional income, opt to join this trend by registering their vehicles with such companies, which then operate them as public assets.

According to Mr. David Kareem, an interstate driver, the shift towards private car usage for interstate travel has been facilitated by transportation companies, offering individuals the opportunity to capitalize on this alternative mode of income generation. The removal of fuel subsidies has also prompted Nigerians to curtail their interstate travel, further driving this transition.

Mr. Efosa Ighiadolor, another interstate driver, echoes these sentiments, noting the dwindling profitability of the transportation business post-subsidy removal. The preference for smaller vehicles like Sienna models and Toyota Jeeps over larger buses underscores the economic rationale behind maximizing passenger occupancy and minimizing waiting times.

As companies grapple with reduced patronage, many have resorted to transporting goods instead of passengers. This shift has not spared businesspeople, who opt for the convenience and efficiency of car transport over traditional bus travel, despite the higher fares.

Mrs. Jane Udofia, a frequent traveler from Auchi to Lagos, exemplifies this shift, opting for cars over mini-buses due to time constraints and the convenience of quicker departures.

In essence, the landscape of interstate travel in Nigeria is undergoing a transformation, with individuals and businesses alike adapting to economic pressures and changing consumer preferences.

Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

