Nigeria

SSANU and NASU end warning strike

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 25, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), have called off their seven-day warning strike.

In a circular to branch chairmen at public universities all over the coutry, SSANU President, Mohammed Ibrahim, directed SSANU and NASU members to resume work from Monday, March 25, 2024.

The two unions began a seven-day warning strike on Monday, March 18, 2024 over withheld salaries with workers in registry, bursary, works and maintenance, security, and students’ affairs withdrawing their services.

Both SSANU and NASU are protesting withheld salaries by the Federal Government. The two unions berated the Federal Government for paying withheld salaries to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) while neglecting the non-academic unions.

All the unions had embarked on an eight-month strike in 2022 to press home some of their demands including a better welfare package. The administration of then President Muhammadu Buhari subsequently invoked a ‘No Work, No Pay policy’ against the unions but President Bola Tinubu last October approved the release of four of the eight months withheld salaries.(www.naija247news.com).

