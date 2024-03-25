In a significant geopolitical move, Russia has proposed visa-free travel for all African nations, aiming to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties with the continent. President Vladimir Putin’s growing popularity among African leaders has led several countries, including Burkina Faso and Niger, to reconsider their alliances with the West in favor of closer relations with Russia. This proposal could streamline travel and facilitate increased cooperation between Russia and Africa.

Furthermore, Russia has already established visa-free arrangements with six African countries, with discussions underway to expand this agreement to additional nations. Additionally, Russia offers citizenship to Africans who serve in its military, with recent decrees allowing individuals involved in military operations in Ukraine to apply for citizenship for themselves and their families.

However, amidst ongoing conflict with Ukraine, discussions about military mobilization have surfaced. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed mobilizing additional troops, signaling concerns about military capacity and preparedness in the face of enduring hostilities.

These geopolitical developments underscore Russia’s efforts to expand its influence in Africa and establish stronger diplomatic and economic ties, potentially reshaping the geopolitical landscape in the region.