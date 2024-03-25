Osun NDLEA Arrest Ex-convict Over Possession of Hard Drugs

March 25, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, in Osun State has arrested a 65-year-old ex-convict for possession of narcotics.

This was made known in a statement by the NDLEA Osun State Command spokesperson, Odigie Charles on Monday in Osogbo.

Osun NDLEA revealed that the man, Dauda Lamide was caught during a patrol in Iwo in possession of dried weeds suspected to be Cannabis Sativa on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

The drug was packed inside two engine oil gallons.

The statement also revealed that Lamido was sentenced to three years imprisonment for the same offence in 2019.

According to the statement, “The Command operatives, while carrying out motorised patrol in Iwo on Saturday, 23rd March, 2024, intercepted one Dauda Lamidi, 65 years, with dried weeds suspected to be Cannabis Sativa inside two engine oil gallons which weighed 1.550 kg.

“Dauda, who is an ex-convict, was convicted for the same offence in 2019 for three years.”(www.naija247news.com).