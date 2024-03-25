Menu
Search
Subscribe
South West

Ondo: 15 APC lawmakers back Aiyedatiwa for Governorship

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

As Ondo State Assembly Backs Governor Aiyedatiwa’s APC Ticket Bid**

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Fifteen members of the Ondo State House of Assembly have pledged their support for Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s bid to secure the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket in the upcoming primary election scheduled for April 25. Speaker Olamide Oladiji made this declaration during a visit to the APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, alongside 12 of his colleagues.

Expressing gratitude for the swift resolution of political tensions in Ondo State, Speaker Oladiji reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to the continuity of APC governance in the state. He emphasized the peaceful atmosphere under Governor Aiyedatiwa’s leadership and dismissed allegations of betrayal regarding the succession process following the late governor’s demise, citing constitutional provisions.

Dr. Ganduje assured the Assembly members of a transparent and equitable primary election process in Ondo State, underscoring the party’s determination to uphold its stronghold in the region. He acknowledged the collaborative efforts between the executive and legislative arms of government, pledging to convey the Assembly’s appreciation to Governor Aiyedatiwa for fostering unity and progress in the state.

The visit highlights the alignment of key political stakeholders behind Governor Aiyedatiwa’s candidacy and underscores the strategic importance of maintaining party cohesion in the lead-up to the gubernatorial election.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
How Nigerian-born US Naval officer, Oriola Aregbesola died in Red Sea
Next article
Moscow attack: No nation’s immune to terrorism – Olawepo-Hashim
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Access Holdings Spearheads Remittance Market Domination in East and West Africa”

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
Led by Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Access Holdings is aggressively pursuing...

The transformative power of Lagos-Calabar Coastal superhighway by Temitope Ajayi

Naija247news Naija247news -
Barely a month after the Federal Executive Council approved...

Tinubu Launches Renewed Hope Infrastructure Fund as FEC Approves N1.267trn

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
In a bid to address Nigeria's infrastructure deficit, President...

FEC approves restructuring of youth investment fund

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
The Federal Executive Council, FEC, on Wednesday, approved the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Access Holdings Spearheads Remittance Market Domination in East and West Africa”

Digital Economy 0
Led by Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Access Holdings is aggressively pursuing...

The transformative power of Lagos-Calabar Coastal superhighway by Temitope Ajayi

Nigerianism 0
Barely a month after the Federal Executive Council approved...

Tinubu Launches Renewed Hope Infrastructure Fund as FEC Approves N1.267trn

Analysis 0
In a bid to address Nigeria's infrastructure deficit, President...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading