Ondo: 15 APC lawmakers back Aiyedatiwa for Governorship

As Ondo State Assembly Backs Governor Aiyedatiwa’s APC Ticket Bid**

Fifteen members of the Ondo State House of Assembly have pledged their support for Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s bid to secure the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket in the upcoming primary election scheduled for April 25. Speaker Olamide Oladiji made this declaration during a visit to the APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, alongside 12 of his colleagues.

Expressing gratitude for the swift resolution of political tensions in Ondo State, Speaker Oladiji reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to the continuity of APC governance in the state. He emphasized the peaceful atmosphere under Governor Aiyedatiwa’s leadership and dismissed allegations of betrayal regarding the succession process following the late governor’s demise, citing constitutional provisions.

Dr. Ganduje assured the Assembly members of a transparent and equitable primary election process in Ondo State, underscoring the party’s determination to uphold its stronghold in the region. He acknowledged the collaborative efforts between the executive and legislative arms of government, pledging to convey the Assembly’s appreciation to Governor Aiyedatiwa for fostering unity and progress in the state.

The visit highlights the alignment of key political stakeholders behind Governor Aiyedatiwa’s candidacy and underscores the strategic importance of maintaining party cohesion in the lead-up to the gubernatorial election.