Menu
Search
Subscribe
Traditions and Culture

Olubadan: Olakulehin’s enthronement process begins Tuesday

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

The Olubadan Advisory Council will on Tuesday meet to commence the enthronement process of a new monarch for the Ibadan land.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The revered throne became vacant on March 14, 2024, following the passing of Oba Lekan Balogun, who died aged 81 after ruling the ancient city for two years.

The meeting of the Olubadan Advisory Council, in accordance with tradition, is billed to hold at the residence of the most Senior High Chief, Chief Rashidi Ladoja, former Oyo State governor, at his Bodija residence.

According to a source, the Olubadan Advisory Council will at the meeting nominate the successor to the late monarch, High Chief Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.

“I Cannot Call My Forefathers Unwise Because I’m A Christian” -Says A Herbalist Who Is Also A Pastor0.00 / 0.00

The traditional practice of nomination of a new Olubadan by the Advisory Council, according to the source, is usually done after the eighth-day Islamic prayers for the late monarch, which was held on Friday, March 22, 2024.

The source disclosed that soon after the nomination, a document of affirmation of Olakulehin’s nomination would be sent to Governor Seyi Makinde, through the Office of the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.

Two lines have historically, on a rotational basis, been producing the occupants of the Olubadan stool. They are the Otun Line (Civil Line) and the Balogun Line (Military Line).

The PUNCH reported that the immediate-past Olubadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, who joined his ancestors on Thursday, March 14, 2024, after two years on the throne, was produced by the Otun Line

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Edo mineral deposits can sustain 20 mega plants, says commissioner
Next article
Boko Haram attacks Yobe military base, kills soldier
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria plans joint undersea cable protection infrastructure as disruption lingers in 6 countries

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Federal Government Urges West African Nations to Safeguard...

“Survival Mode: Nigerian Convert Private Cars To Replace Buses for Inter-State Journeys

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
The persistent decline in living standards among Nigerians appears...

NDLEA busts cocaine, heroin, meth syndicates in Abuja, Lagos, Kano

Naija247news Naija247news -
By: Kingsley Omonobi Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement...

FG allocates 675 hectares for Diaspora City project

Iyanuoluwa Lawal Iyanuoluwa Lawal -
The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria plans joint undersea cable protection infrastructure as disruption lingers in 6 countries

Digital Economy 0
The Federal Government Urges West African Nations to Safeguard...

“Survival Mode: Nigerian Convert Private Cars To Replace Buses for Inter-State Journeys

Data & News Analysis 0
The persistent decline in living standards among Nigerians appears...

NDLEA busts cocaine, heroin, meth syndicates in Abuja, Lagos, Kano

Top Stories 0
By: Kingsley Omonobi Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading