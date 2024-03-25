Olarenwaju, Ajiborisha, Adeniji-Adele to APC: Don’t pick non-indigenes to run Lagos affair

By Dapo Akinrefon

Some prominent Lagosians including former Communications Minister, Maj. Tajudeen Olarenwaju (retd); Maj. Gen. Leo Segun Ajiborisha (retd) and Prince Adelani Adeniji-Adele, on Monday, kicked against the consistent move by the All Progressives Congress, APC, to choose non-indigenes to run the affairs of Lagos.

Speaking under the aegis of De Renaissance Patriots Foundation, the trio, at a virtual meeting, described it as an abuse of process, privilege, and hospitality of Lagos people, stressing that it was like repaying good with evil.

Speaking at the meeting, Maj. Gen. Ajiborisha (retd), lamented that indigenes were not considered for vital positions.

Ajiborisha said: “It was like sticking fingers directly into the eyes of the indigenes. Posterity will not forgive those doing this. Posterity will not also forgive those indigenes who fail to rise up to the occasion with a view to correcting the anomalies.

“Those leaders behind this know what they are doing. That an indigene of Lagos State has a name, historical background, and pedigree and would not allow himself to be misused or rubbished.

“Let them get something right. Non-indigenes can participate in political activities, commerce, and all other things that are constitutionally done in Lagos State, but they cannot wear the cap. They cannot occupy the political leadership of the state anymore.

“Somebody has been occupying the Federal Constituency seat that should be occupied by rightful Lagos State indigene at the House of Representatives. At a time, he left there, changed his address and went to Kogi State to contest for Governor of that North Central state. When he failed to make it as governor, he came back to Lagos State.”

In his remarks, Gen. Olanrewaju (retd), said: “We have gone far on our plans and we are not begging anyone to make Lagos indigenes their political parties’ candidates in 2027. No. But, because we are apolitical, we will tell them from outside to nominate only Lagos State indigenes as their candidates. If there is any party that is not going to do this, we are going to put our feet on the ground to insist on them doing it.”

On his part, the President of the group, Prince Adelani Adeniji-Adele, reiterated that he had no regrets for his comments that indigenes were being given the short end of the stick, stressing that all members of the group were committed to their objectives.

He said: “It is high time our people demanded their rights from their oppressors, their traditional rulers and sundry interlocutors in the affairs of the state. Lagos State has its indigenous people and they should be so respected.”