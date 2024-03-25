Nigerian man arrested at Bangkok airport with 69 pellets of cocaine in his stomach

March 25, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A Nigerian man was arrested by customs officials at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand for smuggling 69 pellets of cocaine inside his stomach.

The passenger landed on a flight from Doha, Qatar on Monday, March 25, 2024, and was arrested by Customs officers working with the Airport Interdiction Task Force (AITF).

Upon arrival at Suvarnabhumi Airport, the suspect exhibited suspicious behaviour and was subsequently subjected to a thorough check.

Sixty-nine cocaine lumps with a total weight of 1,390 grams and a value of 4,170,000 baht were found in his body.

The officers documented the seizure and handed the suspect over to Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station for further prosecution.

Mr. Thirach Attanawanich, Director General of Customs, stated that in line with the government’s strict anti-drug policy, he has directed officials to step up their vigilance in monitoring all channels for drug smuggling.(www.naija247news.com).