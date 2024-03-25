Menu
Search
Subscribe
State of The NationRegions

Nigerian man arrested at Bangkok airport with 69 pellets of cocaine in his stomach

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 25, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A Nigerian man was arrested by customs officials at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand for smuggling 69 pellets of cocaine inside his stomach.

The passenger landed on a flight from Doha, Qatar on Monday, March 25, 2024, and was arrested by Customs officers working with the Airport Interdiction Task Force (AITF).

Upon arrival at Suvarnabhumi Airport, the suspect exhibited suspicious behaviour and was subsequently subjected to a thorough check.

Sixty-nine cocaine lumps with a total weight of 1,390 grams and a value of 4,170,000 baht were found in his body.

The officers documented the seizure and handed the suspect over to Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station for further prosecution.

Mr. Thirach Attanawanich, Director General of Customs, stated that in line with the government’s strict anti-drug policy, he has directed officials to step up their vigilance in monitoring all channels for drug smuggling.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
UN Security Council demands immediate Gaza ceasefire after US abstains
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

UN Security Council demands immediate Gaza ceasefire after US abstains

Naija247news Naija247news -
UNITED NATIONS, March 25 (Reuters) - The United Nations...

Market Index Drops by 0.49% as Investors Await MPC Meeting Outcome

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
Today's market saw a negative trend with the All-Share...

MTN to cut costs and hike prices at Nigeria unit after naira hit

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
JOHANNESBURG, March 25 - MTN Group's (MTNJ.J), opens...

Alleged slaving: Ayankunle, others’ passports seized for immigration offences, says KWAM 1

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Yoruba Fuji maestro, Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as KWAM...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

UN Security Council demands immediate Gaza ceasefire after US abstains

Geopolitics 0
UNITED NATIONS, March 25 (Reuters) - The United Nations...

Market Index Drops by 0.49% as Investors Await MPC Meeting Outcome

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
Today's market saw a negative trend with the All-Share...

MTN to cut costs and hike prices at Nigeria unit after naira hit

Financials 0
JOHANNESBURG, March 25 - MTN Group's (MTNJ.J), opens...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading