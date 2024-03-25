Nigerian Army troops neutralize terrorists, rescue 78 women and children

March 25, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed five terrorists and rescued 78 kidnapped women and children in the North-East region.

Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director Army Public Relations, who made this known in a statement on Saturday, March 23, 2024, said troops also recovered one terrorists’ flag.

“Gallant troops of 7 Division Nigerian Army have continued to pounce on the vestiges of the Islamic State of West African Province and their JAS counterpart in North East Nigeria,” the statement read.

“In an aggressive clearance patrol conducted on Friday, 22 March 2024, by a Combat Team (CT) of the Division, troops successfully cleared 6 villages where terrorists hibernated with their hostages.

“During the operation, the CT came in contact with the terrorists and fiercely engaged them in a gun battle, eliminating 5 of the terrorists. The valiant troops also rescued 78 persons, comprising 35 women and 43 children held hostage by the terrorists.

“The enclaves and villages cleared by the CT include Ngurusoye, Sabon Gari, Mairamri 1 and 2, Bula Dalo, and Bula Dalo extension. Other areas also cleared are Yamanci and Gargaji general areas. Items recovered are one terrorists’ flag, a mobile phone belonging to the terrorists. The rescued victims are in custody for preliminary investigation and profiling.

“The troops have continued to maintain momentum in the ongoing Operations Desert Sanity III to rid the North East of terrorists and insurgents.(www.naija247news.com).