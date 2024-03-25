Menu
Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

“Niger Delta Leaders Call on FG to Withdraw Army from Okuama and Other Communities in Delta and Bayelsa”

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

ASABA – Monarchs, retired security officers, clerics, and activists in the Niger Delta region issued a collective plea to the Federal Government on Monday, urging the immediate withdrawal of Army personnel from the besieged Okuama community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State. The call comes in an effort to prevent further loss of lives and alleviate tensions in the oil-rich region.

In addition to urging the return of arms and ammunition seized by criminals who fatally attacked 17 military personnel on March 14 in Okuama, the stakeholders emphasized the necessity for the Federal Government to establish an independent commission of inquiry. This commission would thoroughly investigate the events in Okuama and formulate preventive measures to avoid similar incidents in the future.

Critics questioned the rationale behind the Army’s involvement in peace talks regarding a communal dispute between two local communities, asserting that military intervention was unwarranted in such matters.

Among those advocating for de-escalation and peace-building efforts were prominent figures such as HRM (Barr) Shadrach Peremobowei Erebulu, Aduo III, traditional ruler of Kabowei Kingdom; retired Wing Commander Patrick Biakpara; Most Rev. Hyacinth Oroko Egbebo, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Bomadi; and environmentalist Comrade Alagoa Morris.

Additionally, recommendations were made for the withdrawal of military presence from other communities in Delta and Bayelsa states to ease tensions and foster reconciliation.

Since March 15, following the fatal attack on military personnel, the Nigerian Army has maintained a blockade on Okuama and neighboring communities in pursuit of the perpetrators. Consequently, villagers, including vulnerable women and children, have been forced to seek refuge in forests for over a week, lacking access to essential supplies and facing fear of persecution from the military.

Bisi Adele
Bisi Adelehttps://naija247news.com/
