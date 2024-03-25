Menu
‘New cats’ thriving because of sacrifices of 2Baba, PSquare, D’Banj, says Davido

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has given accolades to the ‘old cats’ like 2Baba, D’banj, and P-Square for paving the way for the current crop of Nigerian artists, like himself.
He stated that the next generation would enjoy even more because of the sacrifices of him and his colleagues.

Speaking in the latest episode of The Bridge Show, Davido recalled that when he got signed to an international record label in 2016, the label wanted him to start all over again because they didn’t realise that he was a superstar in Africa.

He said: “When I first got signed to an international label, Sony in 2016… When we come and sign record deals overseas, they don’t know that we are superstars back home. I came straight from Mali where I performed at a 60,000-capacity stadium to sign the deal. But when you sign a new deal they want you to prove yourself again.

“I told my manager that I am not starting again o! But then it takes time to understand that we are sacrificing now. What D’banj, P-Square, and 2Face sacrificed for us is what we are enjoying now. What we are sacrificing now the next generation will profit from it. The next generation would definitely be bigger because the [Nigerian] music is only going to grow bigger.”

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

