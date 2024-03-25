Menu
NDLEA seizes over 44,948.1kg of illicit drugs across Lagos, Edo, Ondo states

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 25, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has announced a crackdown on illicit drug activities, seizing 44,948.1 kilograms of illegal drugs across Lagos, Edo, and Ondo states.

According to Femi Babafemi, the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, eight suspects were apprehended during these operations. Additionally, the NDLEA disclosed that 11 vehicles owned by drug cartels were also confiscated.

In a recent statement, the anti-narcotics agency detailed its operations, including the destruction of 7,687.8 kilograms of cannabis in a warehouse located in Ala forest, Akure, Ondo State.

Another 670 kilograms of cannabis were evacuated from the same location on Saturday, March 23rd.

Furthermore, the NDLEA reported the destruction of over 6,500 kilograms of cannabis in Uzebba/Avbiosi forest, leading to the arrest of three suspects.

Additional operations resulted in the incineration of 5,000 kilograms of the same substance in Okpuje forest, Owan West LGA, with support from the military.

In Edo State, a total of 14,310.8625 kilograms of psychoactive substances were destroyed on 5.7 hectares of farms in Ohosu/Ugbogui forest, Ovia Southwest Local Government Area, on Tuesday, March 19th.

Meanwhile, a well-coordinated operation in Lagos State led to the seizure of 10,534 kilograms (10.534 tonnes) of Ghanaian Loud, a strain of cannabis, in the Ajah area.

Additionally, 11 vehicles were confiscated from the drug cartel. The recovered vehicles include:

Iveco truck marked KRD 522 YE

Toyota Sienna marked AAA 308 EP

Toyota Sienna marked AAA 338 GL

Toyota Sienna marked FKJ 381 JC

Nissan bus marked EKY 846 YG

Mercedes bus marked EPE 743 XT

An unmarked Iveco J5 bus

Toyota Sienna marked LSD 744 GP

Toyota highlander SUV marked KTU 280 FN

Toyota Sienna marked AAA 333 GH

Toyota Sienna marked FKJ 208 HV. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu

