Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

NDLEA busts cocaine, heroin, meth syndicates in Abuja, Lagos, Kano

By: Naija247news

Date:

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have in a special operation, weekend, disrupted criminal activities of a cocaine syndicate in Abuja, with the arrest of three leaders of the group.

Consequently, Nnajiofor Kenechukwu, 41 and Okoro Christian, 35, were arrested on March 22, at Paint House Hotel while Umar Garba was arrested at Benna Street, 21 Road, First Avenue, Gwarimpa Abuja with 718 grams of cocaine.

A statement by spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, said: “A follow up operation at the residence of Okoro Chigozie at House 30, 69B Road 6th Avenue Gwarimpa, led to the recovery of 19 blocks of Arizona, a strain of cannabis weighing 9.823kg and monetary exhibits: N545,500 and $250, as well as property documents.

“Another follow up operation to the residence of Kenechukwu at 49 Mercy Orjiakor street, Becky Estate 11, Karu, Nasarawa State on March 23, also led to the recovery of various quantities of Arizona and methamphetamine while his girlfriend and accomplice, Ifemenam Oge, was arrested.

“In Lagos, a well-coordinated operation on March 20, led to the seizure of 10,534 kilograms (10.534 tonnes) of Ghanaian Loud, a strain of cannabis in Ajah area of the state where 11 vehicles were seized from the drug cartel.

“In another raid at Ago Palace Way area of the state on March 22, a suspect, Miracle Obi was arrested with 1,006 ampoules of pentazocine injection; 50 tablets of tramadol 225mg; 89 bottles of codeine syrup and 2,360 ampoules of Diazepam injection.

“Another suspect, Kareem Mustapha was earlier on March 19, nabbed along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway with 25,000 pills of tramadol and 5,900 ampoules of pentazocine injection.

“NDLEA operatives also launched massive raids across Edo and Ondo states leading to the seizure of over 44,948.1 kilograms (44.9 tonnes) of illicit drugs and arrests of eight suspects belinging to the drug cartels.

“While a total of 7, 687.8kg of cannabis was destroyed in a warehouse in Ala forest, Akure, Ondo state with another 670kg evacuated, on March 23, 2024, no less than 14,310.8625kg of same psychoactive substance was razed on 5.7 hectares of farms in Ohosu/Ugbogui forest, Ovia South West LGA, Edo State on March 19.

“Five suspects including 67-year-old Sunday Otulugbu; Agbayeogor Joshua, 39; Kelvin Ofuasia, 45; Williams Peter, 37; and Kamaru Onimisi, 44, were arrested,” the statement added.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
FG allocates 675 hectares for Diaspora City project
Next article
“Survival Mode: Nigerian Convert Private Cars To Replace Buses for Inter-State Journeys
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria plans joint undersea cable protection infrastructure as disruption lingers in 6 countries

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Federal Government Urges West African Nations to Safeguard...

“Survival Mode: Nigerian Convert Private Cars To Replace Buses for Inter-State Journeys

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
The persistent decline in living standards among Nigerians appears...

FG allocates 675 hectares for Diaspora City project

Iyanuoluwa Lawal Iyanuoluwa Lawal -
The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa,...

Boko Haram attacks Yobe military base, kills soldier

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Suspected Boko Haram terrorists about midnight of Saturday attacked...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria plans joint undersea cable protection infrastructure as disruption lingers in 6 countries

Digital Economy 0
The Federal Government Urges West African Nations to Safeguard...

“Survival Mode: Nigerian Convert Private Cars To Replace Buses for Inter-State Journeys

Data & News Analysis 0
The persistent decline in living standards among Nigerians appears...

FG allocates 675 hectares for Diaspora City project

Real Estate 0
The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading