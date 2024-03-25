Naira Strengthens Amid Manufacturing Sector Losses rise 566% to N792bn

In the aftermath of monetary policy reforms causing naira depreciation, multinational corporations and major indigenous firms in Nigeria reported a combined forex loss of N792 billion for the financial year ending December 2023. This loss, however, coincided with a gradual strengthening of the naira, offering some relief to manufacturers.

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s intervention in the foreign exchange market has contributed to this positive trend. Following the disbursement of $1.5 billion to settle outstanding obligations owed to commercial bank customers, the naira showed signs of improvement in trading at the Nigeria Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX).

During mid-day trading on Friday, the naira appreciated to N1,301.00 per dollar, with the parallel market also witnessing positive movement, closing at N1,470 per dollar. The CBN’s announcement of clearing its entire verified foreign exchange backlog further bolstered market sentiment.

However, despite these developments, financial results released by 16 major manufacturing companies on the Nigerian Exchange Limited for the year ended December 31, 2023, painted a grim picture. These companies collectively reported a staggering FX loss of over N792 billion, marking a significant increase from the previous year.

While revenue increased by 28% to N6.356 trillion, the combined loss before tax amounted to N196.788 billion, indicating a challenging operating environment for manufacturers. Companies such as Nestle Nigeria, Nigerian Breweries, and Guinness Nigeria reported substantial foreign exchange losses, impacting their profitability.

The implications of these losses extend beyond individual firms, affecting job security, government revenue from company taxes, and shareholder dividends. Analysts and stakeholders have emphasized the need for robust fiscal policies to complement monetary interventions in stabilizing the naira and supporting the manufacturing sector.

Moving forward, addressing foreign exchange challenges and promoting local production will be essential for mitigating the impact on manufacturing companies and sustaining economic stability. The Central Bank of Nigeria continues to implement measures to curb foreign exchange irregularities and enhance market liquidity, but long-term solutions require concerted efforts from both public and private sectors.