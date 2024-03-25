Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

Moscow attack: No nation’s immune to terrorism – Olawepo-Hashim

By: Naija247news

Date:

By Cliford Ndujihe

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Following the Russia concert hall attack in which no fewer than 130 people were killed, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, Monday, said it was a pointer that no nation was immune to terrorist activities.

Olawepo-Hashim, in a letter sent through the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Abuja, to President Putin faulted the act, describing it as an assault on live culture and civilization.

The former presidential candidate called for increased international cooperation against terrorism, saying the attack must be condemned by all peace loving people all over the world.

“The attack further underscores the ubiquitous nature of terror which no nation is immuned to as long as there exist ample numbers of fertile minds for evil, sometimes not always possible to completely track,” he said.

According to him, sad occurrences such as the 9/11 in the US, London Tube bombing and many terrorist actions in powerful nations, “highlights the necessity of increased international cooperation and solidarity against terrorism and the need to strengthen peace globally across political divides.”

He said though Nigeria feels the pains of terrorism daily, “Nigeria people must stand with Russia, a friendly nation that has demonstrated generous friendship and support to our nation in times of war and peace in the past.”

He said: “Not only did Russia support efforts to keep Nigeria one during the nation’s civil war, Russia extended economic support for the building of important economic infrastructures and provided scholarships and technical training for the nation’s key professionals. Russia was a key ally of our founding fathers in the struggle for independence from colonial rule.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Ondo: 15 APC lawmakers back Aiyedatiwa for Governorship
Next article
FG to carry out census of schools
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Access Holdings Spearheads Remittance Market Domination in East and West Africa”

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
Led by Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Access Holdings is aggressively pursuing...

The transformative power of Lagos-Calabar Coastal superhighway by Temitope Ajayi

Naija247news Naija247news -
Barely a month after the Federal Executive Council approved...

Tinubu Launches Renewed Hope Infrastructure Fund as FEC Approves N1.267trn

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
In a bid to address Nigeria's infrastructure deficit, President...

FEC approves restructuring of youth investment fund

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
The Federal Executive Council, FEC, on Wednesday, approved the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Access Holdings Spearheads Remittance Market Domination in East and West Africa”

Digital Economy 0
Led by Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Access Holdings is aggressively pursuing...

The transformative power of Lagos-Calabar Coastal superhighway by Temitope Ajayi

Nigerianism 0
Barely a month after the Federal Executive Council approved...

Tinubu Launches Renewed Hope Infrastructure Fund as FEC Approves N1.267trn

Analysis 0
In a bid to address Nigeria's infrastructure deficit, President...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading