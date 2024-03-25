Moscow attack: No nation’s immune to terrorism – Olawepo-Hashim

By Cliford Ndujihe

Following the Russia concert hall attack in which no fewer than 130 people were killed, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, Monday, said it was a pointer that no nation was immune to terrorist activities.

Olawepo-Hashim, in a letter sent through the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Abuja, to President Putin faulted the act, describing it as an assault on live culture and civilization.

The former presidential candidate called for increased international cooperation against terrorism, saying the attack must be condemned by all peace loving people all over the world.

“The attack further underscores the ubiquitous nature of terror which no nation is immuned to as long as there exist ample numbers of fertile minds for evil, sometimes not always possible to completely track,” he said.

According to him, sad occurrences such as the 9/11 in the US, London Tube bombing and many terrorist actions in powerful nations, “highlights the necessity of increased international cooperation and solidarity against terrorism and the need to strengthen peace globally across political divides.”

He said though Nigeria feels the pains of terrorism daily, “Nigeria people must stand with Russia, a friendly nation that has demonstrated generous friendship and support to our nation in times of war and peace in the past.”

He said: “Not only did Russia support efforts to keep Nigeria one during the nation’s civil war, Russia extended economic support for the building of important economic infrastructures and provided scholarships and technical training for the nation’s key professionals. Russia was a key ally of our founding fathers in the struggle for independence from colonial rule.”